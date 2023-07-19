Steel Dynamics (STLD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $6.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.82, the EPS surprise was -0.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted) : 444 $/ton compared to the 451.91 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 444 $/ton compared to the 451.91 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication : 4384 $/ton versus 5066.97 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4384 $/ton versus 5066.97 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average. Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel : 1257 $/ton versus 1207.14 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1257 $/ton versus 1207.14 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment : 177.82 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 202.8 KTon.

: 177.82 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 202.8 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll-Steel Processing Divisions : 420.48 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 427.09 KTon.

: 420.48 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 427.09 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Engineered Bar Products Division : 216.16 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 234.3 KTon.

: 216.16 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 234.3 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Roanoke Bar Division : 148.31 KTon versus 165.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 148.31 KTon versus 165.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Steel of West Virginia : 97.28 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.1 KTon.

: 97.28 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.1 KTon. External Net Sales- Steel : $3.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.

: $3.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%. External net sales- Steel Fabrication : $779.41 million versus $995.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change.

: $779.41 million versus $995.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.2% change. External net sales- Metals Recycling : $592.37 million compared to the $609.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.

: $592.37 million compared to the $609.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year. External net sales- All Other: $312.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $336.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.