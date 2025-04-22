Steel Dynamics (STLD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported revenue of $4.37 billion, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $3.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.15 billion, representing a surprise of +5.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton) : 998 $/ton versus 1,013.61 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 998 $/ton versus 1,013.61 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average. Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton) : 2,599 $/ton versus 2,858.1 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,599 $/ton versus 2,858.1 $/ton estimated by four analysts on average. Steel - External Shipments (Tons) : 3,071.74 KTon compared to the 2,847.09 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,071.74 KTon compared to the 2,847.09 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons) : 135.58 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 138.17 KTon.

: 135.58 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 138.17 KTon. Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) : 386 $/ton compared to the 381.46 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 386 $/ton compared to the 381.46 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts. Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton : 2,119.19 KTon versus 2,050.68 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,119.19 KTon versus 2,050.68 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons) : 1,452.43 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,445.25 KTon.

: 1,452.43 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,445.25 KTon. Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions : 492.63 KTon versus 452.15 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 492.63 KTon versus 452.15 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. External Net Sales- Steel : $3.07 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $3.07 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication : $352.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

: $352.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. External Net Sales- Metals Recycling : $534.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $518.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

: $534.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $518.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. External Net Sales- Other: $348.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.