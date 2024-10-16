Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $3.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was +3.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton) : 1,059 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,046.43 $/ton.

: 1,059 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,046.43 $/ton. Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton) : 2,836 $/ton compared to the 2,864.09 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,836 $/ton compared to the 2,864.09 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts. Steel - External Shipments (Tons) : 2,754.85 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,810.77 KTon.

: 2,754.85 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,810.77 KTon. Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons) : 158.6 KTon versus 155.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 158.6 KTon versus 155.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) : 367 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 362.66 $/ton.

: 367 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 362.66 $/ton. Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton : 1,924.1 KTon compared to the 1,954.7 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,924.1 KTon compared to the 1,954.7 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons) : 1,459.21 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,483.17 KTon.

: 1,459.21 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,483.17 KTon. Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions : 471.44 KTon versus 437.68 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 471.44 KTon versus 437.68 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. External Net Sales- Steel : $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication : $447.27 million versus $444.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29% change.

: $447.27 million versus $444.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29% change. External Net Sales- Metals Recycling : $565.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $555.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $565.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $555.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. External Net Sales- Other: $411.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.4%.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

