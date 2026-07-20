Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported $6.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.4%. EPS of $3.69 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56, the EPS surprise was +3.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton) : 1,298.00 $/ton versus 1,270.53 $/ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,298.00 $/ton versus 1,270.53 $/ton estimated by three analysts on average. Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton) : 2,442.00 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,480.34 $/ton.

: 2,442.00 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,480.34 $/ton. Steel - External Shipments (Tons) : 3,085.37 KTon compared to the 3,027.87 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,085.37 KTon compared to the 3,027.87 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons) : 161.01 KTon versus 151.98 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 161.01 KTon versus 151.98 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) : 412.00 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 418.38 $/ton.

: 412.00 $/ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 418.38 $/ton. Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton : 2,026.08 KTon compared to the 2,026.50 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,026.08 KTon compared to the 2,026.50 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons) : 1,672.89 KTon compared to the 1,598.29 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,672.89 KTon compared to the 1,598.29 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication : $393.81 million versus $376.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $393.81 million versus $376.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. External Net Sales- Metals Recycling : $653.77 million versus $558.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change.

: $653.77 million versus $558.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.1% change. External Net Sales- Steel : $4.01 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.

: $4.01 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year. External Net Sales- Other : $540.61 million compared to the $377.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.9% year over year.

: $540.61 million compared to the $377.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.9% year over year. External Net Sales- Aluminum: $497.87 million compared to the $364.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Steel Dynamics here>>>

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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