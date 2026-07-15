Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Steel Dynamics (STLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 80.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External Net Sales- Steel Fabrication' reaching $376.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'External Net Sales- Metals Recycling' to reach $560.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Net Sales- Steel' should come in at $3.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Sales- Other' will reach $377.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Steel - Average external sales price (Per ton)' should arrive at 1270 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1134 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel Fabrication - Average sales price (Per ton)' will reach 2480 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2517 dollars per tonne.

Analysts expect 'Steel - External Shipments (Tons)' to come in at 3043 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2889 thousands of tons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Steel Fabrication - Shipments (Tons)' of 152 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 135 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel - Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)' will reach 421 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 408 dollars per tonne.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' will likely reach 2052 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1952 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Metals Recycling - Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)' stands at 1598 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1597 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions' at 675 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 479 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have demonstrated returns of -14.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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