Steel Dynamics (STLD) Price Target Increased by 16.27% to 218.03

The average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics (NasdaqGS:STLD) has been revised to $218.03 / share. This is an increase of 16.27% from the prior estimate of $187.52 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $144.16 to a high of $267.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.11% from the latest reported closing price of $225.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an decrease of 587 owner(s) or 38.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.12%, an increase of 42.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 119,614K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,673K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,623K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 19.89% over the last quarter.

Life Cycle Investment Partners holds 3,462K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 3,332K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,885K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 45.90% over the last quarter.

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