Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $117.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler have depreciated by 20.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.41, reflecting a 45.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, down 6.21% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.95 per share and a revenue of $17.69 billion, signifying shifts of -33.44% and -5.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.53% downward. As of now, Steel Dynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Steel Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.08.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

