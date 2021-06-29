Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $58.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 6.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

STLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect STLD to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 663.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.13 billion, up 97.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $15.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +286.62% and +62.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STLD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.49% higher. STLD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, STLD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.4.

Also, we should mention that STLD has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Producers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

