Steel Dynamics (STLD) Increases Q1 Cash Dividend by 8%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD has announced that its board of directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of 46 cents per common share, representing an 8% increase over the company's 2023 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Mar 31, 2024, on or around Apr 14, 2024.



The company has continuously increased its cash dividend in line with its structural growth strategies, resulting in a robust cash dividend growth profile. STLD believes that this decision shows the strength of its capital structure and liquidity profile, as well as sustained optimism and confidence in its prospects for strategic growth while remaining dedicated to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating.



Steel Dynamics concluded the fourth quarter with $1,400.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 14% decrease from the previous year. Long-term debt totaled $2,611 million, down 13.3%. In 2023, the company repurchased $1.5 billion of its common stock, which accounts for 8% of its total outstanding shares.



Shares of Steel Dynamics have gained 8.9% over the past year compared with a 13.8% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Steel Dynamics, on its fourth-quarter call, noted that it remains in a strong position. The company is ramping up operations at its new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat-rolled steel mill in Texas. It recently completed the construction of four additional value-added flat rolled steel coating lines, consisting of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume coating capability. These lines will enhance annual value-added flat rolled steel capacity by 1.1 million tons.



The company intends to commission these lines in the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, the current market dynamics support higher demand across its operating platforms in 2024, STLD noted.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Steel Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation X, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 64.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 33.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 164% in a year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.