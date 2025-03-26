Steel Dynamics (STLD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) ended the recent trading session at $128.34, demonstrating a +0.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler have depreciated by 4.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, down 61.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.16 billion, down 11.37% from the year-ago period.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $17.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.46% and +1.91%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.84% higher. Steel Dynamics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Steel Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.55 for its industry.

It's also important to note that STLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. STLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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