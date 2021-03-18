Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gives Q1 Earnings View, Sees Strong Demand

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD issued first-quarter 2021 earnings guidance of $1.88-$1.92 per share. The company projects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.94-$1.98 per share, excluding the impacts of costs linked with the construction of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of $18 million, or 6 cents per share. Steel Dynamics expects the projected adjusted earnings could set a record earnings quarter for the company.

The guidance suggests a sequential rise from earnings of 89 cents per share and adjusted earnings of 97 cents a share recorded in fourth-quarter 2020. Also, earnings were 88 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The profitability of the company’s steel operations for the first quarter is forecast to rise considerably on a sequential basis led by flat roll metal spread expansion, as prices of flat roll steel remain supported by strong demand. The average realized quarterly flat roll steel product pricing is anticipated to increase significantly, more than offsetting higher scrap costs. Steel shipments for the quarter are projected to increase sequentially across the company’s portfolio. Also, the domestic steel demand remains strong led by momentum across the automotive and construction sectors.

The order entries also remain solid as strong demand along with low flat roll steel inventories underpins higher steel selling values. The company expects the momentum to lead to stronger second-quarter results.

The demand for ferrous scrap was also strong in the first quarter, as domestic steel production continued its momentum. Earnings from Steel Dynamics’ metals recycling operations are also projected to be sequentially higher led by increased volume and improved metal margins, as average quarterly raw material prices spiked.

The company also expects earnings from steel fabrication operations to decline sequentially in the first quarter, factoring in higher steel input costs. Steel fabrication shipments are expected to reach record levels in the first quarter due to strong order activity and customers being optimistic about non-residential construction projects. Steel joist and deck product pricing have also risen due to strong demand and higher steel costs.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have gained 159.2% in the past year compared with a 185.9% rise of the industry.

