Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $60.14, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

STLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 663.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.13 billion, up 97.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $15.61 billion, which would represent changes of +286.62% and +62.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STLD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.49% higher. STLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STLD has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.45.

Meanwhile, STLD's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.