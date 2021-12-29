Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $62.37, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 4.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Steel Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $5.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 497.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.29 billion, up 103.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.22 per share and revenue of $18.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +471.13% and +91.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. Steel Dynamics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Steel Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.84. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.84.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

