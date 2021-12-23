Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $61.65, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Steel Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Steel Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $5.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 497.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.29 billion, up 103.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.22 per share and revenue of $18.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +471.13% and +91.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower within the past month. Steel Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Steel Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.79, which means Steel Dynamics is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

