Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $50.82, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 7.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STLD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.28 billion, up 27.21% from the prior-year quarter.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $12.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +144.01% and +34.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STLD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.89% higher. STLD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, STLD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.52.

We can also see that STLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

