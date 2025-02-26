Steel Dynamics (STLD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Steel Dynamics (STLD) reached $133.48, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler have appreciated by 5.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.64, indicating a 55.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.14 billion, down 11.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.01 per share and revenue of $17.47 billion, indicating changes of -8.43% and -0.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Steel Dynamics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Steel Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.83 of its industry.

Investors should also note that STLD has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Producers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

