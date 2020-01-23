Steel Dynamics' (STLD) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q4

Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s STLD logged net income of $121.4 million or 56 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, down from $270 million or $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings declined as a result of two planned annual maintenance outages at the Butler and Columbus flat roll divisions. The outages also reduced flat roll steel shipments and dented the bottom line.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 62 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.



Net sales in the fourth quarter fell 18.4% year over year to $2,370.5 million. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,267.9 million.



2019 Highlights



For 2019, the company logged profit (as reported) of $671.1 million or $3.04 per share, down from $1,258.4 million or $5.35 per share in 2018.



Total sales in 2019 fell 11.3% year over year to $10.5 billion.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights



Net sales in the company's steel operations went down 19.4% year over year to $1,771.4 million in the fourth quarter. Operating income fell nearly 50% year over year to $201.3 million. Average product selling price for the unit declined 18.7% year over year to $764 per ton in the reported quarter. Steel shipments rose 2.6% year over year to 2.7 million tons.



The company's fabrication operations raked in sales of $246.2 million, down 2.2% year over year. Operating income surged 118.6% to $32.6 million.



Net sales in metals recycling operations dropped 31.1% year over year to $242.9 million. The segment reported operating loss of $5.3 million against net operating income of around $17 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Position



Steel Dynamics ended 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,381.5 million, up 66.8% year over year. Long-term debt was around $2,645 million, up 12.4% year over year.



The company generated $1.4 billion cash flow from operations in 2019. The company also repurchased shares worth $349 million and paid out cash dividends of $200 million in 2019.



Outlook



Moving ahead, the company believes that the North American steel consumption will experience modest growth in 2020. This is likely to be supported by the end of steel inventory destocking and further steel import reductions. The company expects recent trade actions to further lower unfairly traded steel imports into the United States.



Steel Dynamics also has upbeat views on its Sinton, TX-based flat roll steel mill project as well as the related long-term value it will create through its value-added products and geographic diversification. The company has targeted regional markets that represent more than 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption. This includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market.



Price Performance



Shares of Steel Dynamics have lost 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.2% decline.





Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Steel Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Few better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Daqo New Energy Corp DQ, Royal Gold, Inc RGLD and Bunge Limited BG, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Daqo New Energy has projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 70.2% in the past year.



Royal Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 83.5% for fiscal 2020. Its shares have returned 38.1% in the past year.



Bunge has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.7% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 6.1% in the past year.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.