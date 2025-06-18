Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $130.11, moving -2.29% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

The steel producer and metals recycler's stock has dropped by 1.64% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.54, signifying a 6.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.78 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.17 per share and revenue of $18.13 billion, which would represent changes of +3.35% and +3.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Steel Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Steel Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.51.

It is also worth noting that STLD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

