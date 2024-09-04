Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Steel Dynamics (STLD) ended the recent trading session at $113.12, demonstrating a -0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

Shares of the steel producer and metals recycler witnessed a loss of 6.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Steel Dynamics will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.22, showcasing a 36.02% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.3 billion, showing a 6.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $17.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.16% and -5.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.42% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Steel Dynamics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Steel Dynamics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.05.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

