Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Steel Dynamics said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $126.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.44% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $102.85. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.44% from its latest reported closing price of $126.11.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is $17,362MM, a decrease of 22.01%. The projected annual EPS is $11.01, a decrease of 47.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 188 owner(s) or 14.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.34%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 162,501K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,178K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 9.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,069K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 6.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,405K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,182K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 67.00% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,229K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares, representing an increase of 19.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 51.08% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

