Steel Dynamics (STLD) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Steel Dynamics (STLD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. STLD recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

STLD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider STLD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on STLD for more gains in the near future.

