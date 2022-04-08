Steel Dynamics (STLD) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Steel Dynamics (STLD) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, STLD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

STLD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account STLD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting STLD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

