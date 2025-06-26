Steel Dynamics (STLD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $131.50, marking a +2.35% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The stock of steel producer and metals recycler has risen by 1.39% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 21, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.12, signifying a 22.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.67 billion, up 0.76% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.75 per share and a revenue of $18.08 billion, indicating changes of -0.91% and +3.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower within the past month. At present, Steel Dynamics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Steel Dynamics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.47, so one might conclude that Steel Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that STLD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

