Steel Dynamics (STLD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Steel Dynamics (STLD) ending at $111.04, denoting a +1.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

The the stock of steel producer and metals recycler has fallen by 12.65% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.43, marking a 61.04% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion, down 11.6% from the year-ago period.

STLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $17.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.46% and +1.91%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Steel Dynamics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.84% upward. Steel Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.9.

Meanwhile, STLD's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

