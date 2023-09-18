News & Insights

Markets
STLD

Steel Dynamics Sees Weak Q3 Earnings Below Market

September 18, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel producer Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Monday issued third-quarter earnings outlook, expecting significantly lower earnings than last year, and below market estimates. The company also projects sequentially lower earnings in the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in the range of $3.46 to $3.50 per share, compared to prior year's $5.03 per share. In the sequential second quarter, earnings were $4.81 per share.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

According to the company, profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be significantly lower sequentially, based on metal spread contraction as lower realized flat rolled steel pricing more than offset lower scrap costs.

Meanwhile, steel shipments would be comparable to sequential second quarter volume, excluding lost volume related to Sinton's unplanned July outage. Steel order activity remains solid.

In the quarter, earnings from metals recycling operations would be lower sequentially due to lower volume and metal spread compression as pricing declined throughout the quarter.

Earnings from steel fabrication operations are also expected to be lower compared to sequential second results.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Steel Dynamics shares were losing around 1.23 percent to trade at $97.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.