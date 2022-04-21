Steel Dynamics Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the company yesterday reported higher first-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

The steel producer and metals recycler will host a conference call today morning to discuss the results. Currently, shares are at $98.89, up 8.09 percent from the previous close of $91.49 on a volume of 1,161,284. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $49.56-$98.73 on average volume of 2,450,045.

