Steel Dynamics quarterly profit beats on higher prices

July 19, 2023 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair and Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Steel producer and metal recycler Steel Dynamics STLD.O reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher prices at its steel operations and a recovery in manufacturing activity from pandemic lows.

Recent U.S. legislation under the Biden administration has incentivized the manufacturing of electric vehicles, semiconductors and batteries, boosting demand for steel and steel products.

"We believe North American steel consumption will increase in the coming years, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing," Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millett said.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.81 per share, beating estimates of $4.79 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Steel Dynamics posted revenue of $5.08 billion, compared with estimates of $5.57 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

