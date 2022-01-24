Steel Dynamics Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.09 billion, or $5.49 per share. This compares with $0.19 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $1.1 billion or $5.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.2% to $5.31 billion from $2.60 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.49 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.64 -Revenue (Q4): $5.31 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.