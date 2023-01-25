Steel Dynamics Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $634.86 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $5.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $4.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.83 billion from $5.31 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $634.86 Mln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.61 vs. $5.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.79 -Revenue (Q4): $4.83 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.

