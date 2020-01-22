Markets
Steel Dynamics Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $121.43 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $270.00 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $121.43 Mln. vs. $270.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

