Steel Dynamics Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $424.27 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $634.86 million, or $3.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $4.23 billion from $4.83 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $424.27 Mln. vs. $634.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.61 vs. $3.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year.

