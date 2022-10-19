Steel Dynamics Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed a profit for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $914.32 million, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $990.76 million, or $4.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $5.65 billion from $5.09 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $914.32 Mln. vs. $990.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.03 vs. $4.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09 -Revenue (Q3): $5.65 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.

