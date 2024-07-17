Steel Dynamics Q2 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $428.00 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $812.11 million, or $4.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $4.63 billion from $5.08 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $428.00 Mln. vs. $812.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.72 vs. $4.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.63 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year.

