Steel Dynamics Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $298.73 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $427.99 million, or $2.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $4.565 billion from $4.632 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

