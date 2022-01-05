Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Steel Dynamics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$12b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Steel Dynamics has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Steel Dynamics Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Steel Dynamics. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 33%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 58% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Steel Dynamics' ROCE

To sum it up, Steel Dynamics has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 93% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Steel Dynamics can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Steel Dynamics does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

