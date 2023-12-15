News & Insights

Steel Dynamics Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) said it expects fourth quarter earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.64 per share. The company's prior year fourth quarter earnings were $3.61 per share.

The company noted that its fourth quarter profitability from the steel operations is expected to be lower than sequential third quarter results. Fourth quarter earnings from the metals recycling operations are expected to be comparable to sequential third quarter results. Earnings from the steel fabrication operations are expected to be lower compared to sequential third results.

The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on January 23, 2024.

