Steel Dynamics Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) issued first quarter earnings guidance in the range of $3.51 to $3.55 per share. The company's prior year first quarter earnings were $3.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.35. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Steel Dynamics said, based on continued confidence in the earnings outlook and cash flow generation, it repurchased $279 million, or 1.4 percent, of its common stock during the first quarter through March 11, 2024. The board also increased the first quarter 2024 cash dividend by eight percent to $0.46 per common share.

The company plans to release first quarter earnings after the markets close on April 23, 2024.

