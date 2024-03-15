News & Insights

Markets
STLD

Steel Dynamics Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

March 15, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) issued first quarter earnings guidance in the range of $3.51 to $3.55 per share. The company's prior year first quarter earnings were $3.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.35. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Steel Dynamics said, based on continued confidence in the earnings outlook and cash flow generation, it repurchased $279 million, or 1.4 percent, of its common stock during the first quarter through March 11, 2024. The board also increased the first quarter 2024 cash dividend by eight percent to $0.46 per common share.

The company plans to release first quarter earnings after the markets close on April 23, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.