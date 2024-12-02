Steel Dynamics initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Steel Dynamics (STLD) with a Neutral rating and $155 price target The prevailing sentiment towards the U.S. steel industry seems pessimistic given concerns on global over supply and weak but improving pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is more positive given its belief that both cyclical and structural factors could drive earnings growth for the domestic steel industry despite a weaker global backdrop. Goldman believes the U.S. steel industry and the stocks are near or at the trough of the current cycle.
