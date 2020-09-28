Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.86, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $28.86, representing a -19.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.78 and a 92.66% increase over the 52 week low of $14.98.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) and POSCO (PKX). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.19%, compared to an industry average of -21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Fidelity (FCPI)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 20.2% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 4.97%.

