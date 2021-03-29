Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $50.35, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.38 and a 161.56% increase over the 52 week low of $19.25.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 119.72%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 69.86% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 5.49%.

