Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.24, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $60.24, representing a -9.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.88 and a 151% increase over the 52 week low of $24.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 286.74%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (STLD)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (STLD)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (STLD)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (STLD)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (STLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 39.71% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 5.46%.

