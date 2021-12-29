Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.3, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $62.3, representing a -16.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.37 and a 84.46% increase over the 52 week low of $33.77.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.09. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 471.24%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stld Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 4.88%.

