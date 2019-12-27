Dividends
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.69, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $34.69, representing a -11.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.35 and a 38.62% increase over the 52 week low of $25.03.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -44.63%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
  • VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)
  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)
  • WisdomTree Trust (DYLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 12.13% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 4.68%.

