Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 26%

Despite an already strong run, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 26% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 177% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Steel Dynamics' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.1x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Steel Dynamics as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:STLD Price Based on Past Earnings May 12th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Steel Dynamics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Steel Dynamics' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Steel Dynamics' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 25% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 7.1% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.1% per year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Steel Dynamics is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Despite Steel Dynamics' shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Steel Dynamics maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Steel Dynamics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Steel Dynamics, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

