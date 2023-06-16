News & Insights

Markets
STLD

Steel Dynamics Guides Q2 Earnings Well Above Estimates

June 16, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Steel producer Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Friday provided its earnings guidance for the second quarter, well above analysts' estimates.

For the second quarter, the company said it expects earnings in a range of $4.78 to $4.82 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects second-quarter profitability from its steel operations to be significantly stronger than sequential first quarter results, based on significant metal spread expansion across the platform as realized selling values more than offset moderately higher scrap costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.