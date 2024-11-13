Steel Dynamics exec Alvarez sells 6,650 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Steel Dynamics (STLD) senior vice president Miguel Alvarez disclosed the sale of 6,650 common shares of the company on November 13 at a price of $143 per share.

