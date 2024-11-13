Steel Dynamics exec Alvarez sells 6,650 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Steel Dynamics (STLD) senior vice president Miguel Alvarez disclosed the sale of 6,650 common shares of the company on November 13 at a price of $143 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STLD:
- Steel Dynamics’ VP Anderson sells $1.3M in company shares
- Steel Dynamics price target raised to $150 from $132 at Seaport Research
- Steel Dynamics price target raised to $135 from $130 at BMO Capital
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 17th
- Closing Bell Movers: Alcoa up 6%, Steel Dynamics up 3% after Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.