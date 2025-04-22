STEEL DYNAMICS Earnings Results: $STLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEEL DYNAMICS ($STLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $4,369,200,000, beating estimates of $4,280,007,720 by $89,192,280.

STEEL DYNAMICS Insider Trading Activity

STEEL DYNAMICS insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810

JAMES STANLEY ANDERSON (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,295,450 .

. MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 6,650 shares for an estimated $950,950

RICHARD A POINSATTE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $277,500

CHAD BICKFORD (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,720

STEEL DYNAMICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of STEEL DYNAMICS stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STEEL DYNAMICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

