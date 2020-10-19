Steel Dynamics Earnings Fall In Q3

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $100.14 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $151.05 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $2.33 billion from $2.53 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $100.14 Mln. vs. $151.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.