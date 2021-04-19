Steel Dynamics Earnings Advance In Q1

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $430.51 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $187.34 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.2% to $3.54 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $430.51 Mln. vs. $187.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q1): $3.54 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

