Steel Dynamics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STLD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.52, changing hands as low as $124.00 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $104.60 per share, with $155.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.06. The STLD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

